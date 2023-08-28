All the headlines point to Jadyn Davis' and Jordan Marshall's monster performances this past weekend, and deservedly so. That said, multiple future Wolverines hit the field in high school action, some for the first time this year. Among the players who saw action are Davis, Marshall, Chris Ewald Jr., Cole Sullivan and Micah Kaapana (among others).

Jadyn Davis (QB) (Rivals.com)

Jadyn Davis had another stellar performance in a blowout 47-7 victory over the Asheville Cougars. The quarterback completed 84.2% of his passes on 16/19 while throwing for 250 yards and three touchdowns. His longest pass was a 77 yard TD to Sophomore Wideout Gordon Sellars. Davis also had one carry for an eight yard touchdown run. After a drop in his recruiting rankings following the Elite 11 camp, Davis has shown out in game action. The star QB has now accrued 749 passing yards and nine total touchdowns in just two games for Providence Day.

Chris Ewald Jr. (CB) (Kidd Ryno/Rivals.com)

Chris Ewald Jr. currently stands as the prized commit (of three) in the 2025 class for Michigan. Currently sitting at #13 overall and second among corners, he is off to a hot start. Ewald is a lengthy man-coverage corner who is technically sound and is great at putting himself in position to make plays. In Chaminade-Madonna's first game of the season Ewald recorded an interception and five total tackles in their 35-14 win over St. Francis Academy. You will not see Ewald tested very much, and when he was this weekend he snagged a pick. Ewald has been committed to the Wolverines since December of 2022 and has continued to sit near the top in the national rankings. Michigan is using him as a centerpiece to recruit the rest of their defensive class.

Jordan Marshall (RB) (Birm/Dotting the 'Eyes)

Jordan Marshall is one of the best backs in the country and showed that with another 100 yard performance this week. Vision and quick cutting ability are two of his best traits and they have both been on display to begin the high school season. Following up his 120 yard and three touchdown rushing performance in his first game of the season, he only needed four attempts to hit 102 yards and one touchdown against Bishop Dweneger. Marshall also caught two balls for 13 yards and a touchdown, bringing his season total to six catches for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Archbishop Moeller dominated in a 57-0 victory. Marshall's services, evidently, were hardly needed.

Micah Kaapana (RB) (Las Vegas Sun)

Micah Kaapana is in a similar situation to Marshall as his Bishop Gorman destroyed Long Beach Poly in a 60-15 win. In his second game Kaapana was only asked to touch the ball nine times. He had four rushes for 31 yards and five receptions for 56 yards, totaling 87 yards from scrimmage in limited action. Kaapana also recorded a rushing touchdown as his season totals have now reached 263 yards rushing on 16 attempts and 4 total TDs. He did not record a catch in his first game of the season as he served exclusively as a runner.

Cole Sullivan (LB) (Cole Sullivan, picture provided)