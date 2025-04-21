Published Apr 21, 2025
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: More spring game discussion
Dennis Fithian
Director of Multimedia
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli was at the Michigan Spring Game and he tells everyone what he saw.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-4:53

Underwood, Davis & Keene 4:54-23:00

Other player observations 23:01-37:15

Other CFB news & DeBord passing 37:16-43:38

Feedback 43:39-1:04:35

