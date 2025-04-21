Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: More spring game discussion

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli was at the Michigan Spring Game and he tells everyone what he saw.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-4:53
Underwood, Davis & Keene 4:54-23:00
Other player observations 23:01-37:15
Other CFB news & DeBord passing 37:16-43:38
Feedback 43:39-1:04:35
---
