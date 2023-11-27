How Michigan Commits Performed this Weekend: 11/27
With two running backs and a cornerback, the Michigan Wolverines still have a handful of recruits (among others) contributing at a high level in their junior and senior seasons in the high school ranks.
If they have not yet won a state championship like Jadyn Davis and Channing Goodwin did, some may soon be on their way. Take a look below at performances from three Michigan commitments this past weekend in the high school football playoffs.
RB Micah Kapaana ('24)
Micah Kaapana is one of the more underrated players in Michigan's 2024 recruiting class. It does not help that the number two running back in the nation, Jordan Marshall, is coming to Ann Arbor with him. Still, Kaapana proves to be a viable threat and looks to be a great complimentary piece for the Wolverines' future.
In a dominant 56-11 playoff win over the Liberty Patriots, Kaapana's Bishop Gorman Gaels soared to their victory in the passing game. The future Michigan tailback caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown in the win. He also had two carries for four yards on the ground, while the team's leading ball carrier had just five rushes.
As Marshall looks to serve as a bell cow running back who is a very capable receiver, Kaapana brings a skillset in the passing game with added speed and shiftiness.
Kaapana moves on in the playoffs, one of the few future Wolverines still playing, and should continue to excel as a receiving threat out of the backfield.
RB Jordan Marshall ('24)
Speaking of Jordan Marshall... The 43rd ranked player in the nation ended his final season of his high school career as Archbishop Moeller lost in an away playoff game at Springfield by a score of 26-19.
Marshall rushed 23 times for 77 yards for 3.3 yards per carry, his lowest of the season, adding a touchdown on the ground and one reception for 12 yards. His long of 11 yards was also tied for his lowest total of the year.
Marshall still had a pretty darn good game and is arguably the best running back in the country. As Blake Corum moves on in 2024, there will definitely be carries to be had for Marshall if he can come in and make an early impact during the offseason.
CB Chris Ewald ('25)
Chris Ewald Jr. is one of the top players in the nation in the 2025 class. Ewald Jr. has been a lockdown cornerback for quite some time at the high school level and has continued to show up big time in 2023. The Florida playoffs have been no different.
In another blowout playoff win for Chaminade Madonna, the Lions won 40-0 over the Cardinal Newman Crusaders with the help of Ewald Jr.'s three pass break ups and two solo tackles.
Chaminade Madonna is the No. 1 seed in their bracket and will move on to the semifinal game this coming weekend.
