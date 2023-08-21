As high school football action begins, the Michigan Wolverines have plenty of commitments on the gridiron who showed out in some of their first action of the season. Take a look and see what top offensive performances took place for these Michigan commits.

Jadyn Davis (QB) (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The first and foremost is the most impressive. Highly touted and prized member of the 2024 class, 4* Quarterback Jadyn Davis, showed why Michigan has coveted him so highly throughout his recruitment. Davis jumped off of the screen with almost 500 yards passing (499) and 5 touchdowns against the Northwestern H.S. Trojans (SC). Davis did so while averaging 20.8 yards per completion, going 24 for 35 (68%) on the game. The Providence Day Chargers won 42-35 in a game where they needed every bit of Davis' standout performance.

Channing Goodwin (WR)

Davis' fellow Providence Day teammate, 3* WR Channing Goodwin, was highly efficient in the Chargers' offensive outburst. Goodwin caught 5 balls for 148 yards and 2 touchdowns for an average of 30 yards per catch. His touchdown receptions were from 65 yards and 82 yards out. Davis and Goodwin have a shot to continue their great chemistry when they join the team for the 2024 season.

Micah Kaapana (RB) (Las Vegas Sun)

3* RB Micah Kaapana could easily be one of the biggest risers this season across recruiting rankings. Kaapana showed out in his first game as a Senior for Bishop Gorman H.S. (NV). He was the Wolverines' top performing commit besides Jadyn Davis as he tallied 232 yards on 19 carries. Averaging 19.3 yards per carry, Kapaana scored 3 touchdowns in the Gaels' 63-42 victory over the Corner Canyon H.S. (UT) Chargers. Kaapana is a lightning rod who has a great chance to pair well in the '24 class with fellow back Jordan Marshall.

Jordan Marshall (RB) (Birm/Dotting the 'Eyes)

The number two running back in the country and top Michigan commit, 4* RB Jordan Marshall, carried the load for Archbishop Moeller H.S. (OH). Marshall is a steady, balanced, and consistent back who shows up every day. Although the Crusaders fell to Ben Davis H.S. (IN), Marshall tracked 120 yards on 19 carries for 3 of the team's four touchdowns. His long of the game was a 75 yard touchdown run.