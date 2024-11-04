How to Watch: Michigan men and women's basketball season openers

in other news
College basketball is back and the Michigan Men and Women's Basketball season tips off on the same day with two varying levels of competition.
The men's program welcomes Cleveland State to Ann Arbor and the women's program is in Las Vegas for the Hall of Fame Series to take on the number-one team in the country in South Carolina.
Below is how to watch, stream or listen to both of the Wolverines' season-openers.
Men's Basketball
Basic Information
What:
Michigan Wolverines 0-0 vs. Cleveland State 0-0
Where:
Crisler Center
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Monday, November 4
8:00 PM
Watch:
BTN
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
Women's Basketball
Basic Information
What:
Michigan Wolverines 0-0 vs. #1 South Carolina 0-0
Where:
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada
When:
Monday, November 4
7:30 PM
Watch:
TNT
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
