Michigan visit impresses 2026 Rivals50 TE Brock Harris

Tight end usage and relationship with Steve Casula is key for 2026 Rivals50 TE Brock Harris.

 • Josh Henschke
Michigan visit gives 2025 LB Cameron White plenty to think about

Michigan makes a big impression for 2025 LB Cameron White.

 • Josh Henschke
Everything Sherrone Moore said during his pre-Indiana press conference

Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said during his pre-Indiana press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
Hail to the Podcast: Michigan Defeated

Michigan's loss to Oregon and potential big wins for Michigan on the recruiting trail.

 • Trevor McCue
2025 four-star DL Christian Ingram enjoys Michigan official visit

Michigan is firmly in the mix for 2025 four-star DL Christian Ingram.

 • Josh Henschke

Tight end usage and relationship with Steve Casula is key for 2026 Rivals50 TE Brock Harris.

 • Josh Henschke
Michigan makes a big impression for 2025 LB Cameron White.

 • Josh Henschke
Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said during his pre-Indiana press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
Published Nov 4, 2024
How to Watch: Michigan men and women's basketball season openers
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
@JoshHenschke

College basketball is back and the Michigan Men and Women's Basketball season tips off on the same day with two varying levels of competition.

The men's program welcomes Cleveland State to Ann Arbor and the women's program is in Las Vegas for the Hall of Fame Series to take on the number-one team in the country in South Carolina.

Below is how to watch, stream or listen to both of the Wolverines' season-openers.

Men's Basketball

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 0-0 vs. Cleveland State 0-0

Where:

Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Monday, November 4

8:00 PM

Watch:

BTN

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live Stats

Women's Basketball

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 0-0 vs. #1 South Carolina 0-0

Where:

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

When:

Monday, November 4

7:30 PM

Watch:

TNT

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live Stats

---

