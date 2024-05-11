How to Watch: Michigan Softball Big Ten Final vs Indiana
Michigan Softball is on a tear, winning 16 of their last 18 games. Today at 4 pm EST, they take on Indiana in the Big Ten Championship.
Michigan Softball missed the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 1995, the start of a historic run under legendary coach Carol Hutchins.
Michigan is a bubble team under head coach Bonnie Tholl, but a win Saturday would earn the Wolverines their 11th Big Ten Tournament title and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament in her second season.
The Wolverines take on Indiana at 4 pm EST, and you can watch the game on the Big Ten Network.
