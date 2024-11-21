How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan MBB vs. Tarleton State

Michigan gets one final game at the Crisler Center and a tune-up game before it departs for Florida to take part in the Fort Myers Classic next week. Tarleton State comes to town hoping to make it a competitive game.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Texans.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 3-1 vs. Tarleton State 1-4

Where:

Crisler Center

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Thursday, November 21

8:30 PM

Watch:

Big Ten Network

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live Stats