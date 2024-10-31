How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Oregon

Michigan is hoping the magic at Michigan Stadium continues on Saturday, as the Wolverines welcome the number one team in the country, Oregon, to town in a conference clash.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Ducks.
Basic Information
What:
Michigan Wolverines (5-3) vs. No. 1 Oregon (8-0)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, November 2
3:30 PM
Watch:
CBS
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram