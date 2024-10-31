How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Oregon

Michigan is hoping the magic at Michigan Stadium continues on Saturday, as the Wolverines welcome the number one team in the country, Oregon, to town in a conference clash.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Ducks.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines (5-3) vs. No. 1 Oregon (8-0)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, November 2

3:30 PM

Watch:

CBS

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats