How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. USC

After getting back to its winning ways last week, the road won't get easier for Michigan as it welcomes USC to town as the Trojans get its first taste of Big Ten action.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Trojans on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#18 Michigan Wolverines (2-1) vs. #11 USC (2-0)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, September 21

3:30 PM

Watch:

CBS

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats