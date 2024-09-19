How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. USC

After getting back to its winning ways last week, the road won't get easier for Michigan as it welcomes USC to town as the Trojans get its first taste of Big Ten action.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Trojans on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
#18 Michigan Wolverines (2-1) vs. #11 USC (2-0)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, September 21
3:30 PM
Watch:
CBS
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
