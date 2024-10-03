How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Washington
Michigan is on the road for the first time this season as the Wolverines head to the West Coast for what will be a national championship rematch against Washington.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Huskies on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
#10 Michigan Wolverines (4-1) vs. Washington (3-2)
Where:
Husky Stadium
Seattle, WA
When:
Saturday, October 7
7:30 PM
Watch:
NBC
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram