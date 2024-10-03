Michigan is on the road for the first time this season as the Wolverines head to the West Coast for what will be a national championship rematch against Washington.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Huskies on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#10 Michigan Wolverines (4-1) vs. Washington (3-2)

Where:

Husky Stadium

Seattle, WA

When:

Saturday, October 7

7:30 PM

Watch:

NBC

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats