 Michigan Wolverines basketball's Juwan Howard is the Big Ten Coach of the Year.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-09 11:31:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Howard Named Big Ten Coach Of The Year, Dickinson & Others Also Honored

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Big Ten released its postseason awards this afternoon, and the list was littered with Michigan Wolverines basketball players … as well as its head coach in Juwan Howard, who took home the league's Coach of the Year Award.

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson, meanwhile, was unsurprisingly tabbed as the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year after leading the team in both scoring (14.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.7) throughout the regular season.

RELATED: John Beilein: Michigan Can Use Late-Season Losses As 'Education'

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Michigan's Juwan Howard Previews Big Ten Tournament, More

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Juwan Howard
The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be Friday at the Big Ten Tournament. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Howard led the Maize and Blue to their first regular-season championship since 2014 this season, becoming the first U-M coach to win the league's Coach of the Year Award since John Beilein in '14.

Howard is also the fourth coach in school history to receive the honor, joining Johnny Orr (1974 and 1977), Bill Frieder (1985) and Beilein. The Wolverines wrapped up the regular season with a 19-3 overall record and a 14-3 mark in league play, with Howard's 38 total wins making him the winningest coach in school history through the first two seasons on the job.

Dickinson, meanwhile, also landed on the media's first-team All-Big Ten squad, second-team unit from the coaches and the conference's All-Freshman Team. Senior forward Isaiah Livers was picked as a unanimous second-team All-Big Ten performer, while sophomore guard Franz Wagner was tabbed to the league's second team by the coaches and third-team unit by the media.

Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis, meanwhile, won the Maize and Blue's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for a second straight season. Dickinson became just Michigan's second freshman ever to earn a spot on the All-Big Ten first team and the first since Mike McGee did so 43 years ago in 1978.

The Alexandria, Va., native is also the eighth Wolverine ever to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the first since forward Ignas Brazdeikis in 2019. Dickinson won seven Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors throughout the regular season.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Livers' honoring came on the heels 16 double-figure scoring games this season, while hitting the 20-point plateau five times. He is averaging 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while connecting on 44.6 percent of his three-pointers.

Wagner, meanwhile, has scored in double figures on 14 separate occasions and has poured in 20 or more four times. In all, the sophomore is averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per outing on the year, and has a team-best 30 steals.

The Big Ten Coaches' Selections (Unanimous Choices in all Caps):

FIRST TEAM:

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS

LUKA GARZA, IOWA

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue

SECOND TEAM:

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Isaiah Livers, Michigan

Franz Wagner, Michigan

THIRD TEAM:

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION:

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

Geo Baker, Rutgers

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM:

Andre Curbelo, Illinois

Keegan Murray, Iowa

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

Zach Edey, Purdue

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM:

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Darryl Morsell, Maryland

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Jamari Wheeler, Penn State

Myles Johnson, Rutgers

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Luka Garza, Iowa

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Darryl Morsell, Maryland

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Andre Curbelo, Illinois

COACH OF THE YEAR: Juwan Howard, Michigan

The Media's Selections (Unanimous Choices are in all Caps):

FIRST TEAM:

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

LUKA GARZA, IOWA

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

SECOND TEAM:

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Isaiah Livers, Michigan

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

E.J. Liddell, Ohio State

Trevion Williams, Purdue

THIRD TEAM:

Franz Wagner, Michigan

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION:

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

CJ Fredrick, Iowa

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Darryl Morsell, Maryland

Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

Teddy Allen, Nebraska

John Harrar, Penn State

Myreon Jones, Penn State

Myles Johnson, Rutgers

Jacob Young, Rutgers

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Luka Garza, Iowa

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

COACH OF THE YEAR: Juwan Howard, Michigan

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}