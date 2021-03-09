The Big Ten released its postseason awards this afternoon, and the list was littered with Michigan Wolverines basketball players … as well as its head coach in Juwan Howard, who took home the league's Coach of the Year Award. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson, meanwhile, was unsurprisingly tabbed as the Big Ten's Freshman of the Year after leading the team in both scoring (14.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.7) throughout the regular season.

The Michigan Wolverines' next basketball game will be Friday at the Big Ten Tournament. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Howard led the Maize and Blue to their first regular-season championship since 2014 this season, becoming the first U-M coach to win the league's Coach of the Year Award since John Beilein in '14. Howard is also the fourth coach in school history to receive the honor, joining Johnny Orr (1974 and 1977), Bill Frieder (1985) and Beilein. The Wolverines wrapped up the regular season with a 19-3 overall record and a 14-3 mark in league play, with Howard's 38 total wins making him the winningest coach in school history through the first two seasons on the job.

Dickinson, meanwhile, also landed on the media's first-team All-Big Ten squad, second-team unit from the coaches and the conference's All-Freshman Team. Senior forward Isaiah Livers was picked as a unanimous second-team All-Big Ten performer, while sophomore guard Franz Wagner was tabbed to the league's second team by the coaches and third-team unit by the media. Fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis, meanwhile, won the Maize and Blue's Big Ten Sportsmanship Award for a second straight season. Dickinson became just Michigan's second freshman ever to earn a spot on the All-Big Ten first team and the first since Mike McGee did so 43 years ago in 1978. The Alexandria, Va., native is also the eighth Wolverine ever to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and the first since forward Ignas Brazdeikis in 2019. Dickinson won seven Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors throughout the regular season.

Livers' honoring came on the heels 16 double-figure scoring games this season, while hitting the 20-point plateau five times. He is averaging 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while connecting on 44.6 percent of his three-pointers. Wagner, meanwhile, has scored in double figures on 14 separate occasions and has poured in 20 or more four times. In all, the sophomore is averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per outing on the year, and has a team-best 30 steals.

The Big Ten Coaches' Selections (Unanimous Choices in all Caps):

FIRST TEAM: Kofi Cockburn, Illinois AYO DOSUNMU, ILLINOIS LUKA GARZA, IOWA E.J. Liddell, Ohio State Trevion Williams, Purdue SECOND TEAM: Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana Joe Wieskamp, Iowa Hunter Dickinson, Michigan Isaiah Livers, Michigan Franz Wagner, Michigan THIRD TEAM: Marcus Carr, Minnesota Aaron Henry, Michigan State Duane Washington Jr., Ohio State Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin HONORABLE MENTION: Trent Frazier, Illinois Jordan Bohannon, Iowa Eric Ayala, Maryland Aaron Wiggins, Maryland Geo Baker, Rutgers ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM: Andre Curbelo, Illinois Keegan Murray, Iowa Hunter Dickinson, Michigan Zach Edey, Purdue Jaden Ivey, Purdue ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM: Trent Frazier, Illinois Darryl Morsell, Maryland Aaron Henry, Michigan State Jamari Wheeler, Penn State Myles Johnson, Rutgers PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Luka Garza, Iowa DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Darryl Morsell, Maryland FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Hunter Dickinson, Michigan SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR: Andre Curbelo, Illinois COACH OF THE YEAR: Juwan Howard, Michigan

The Media's Selections (Unanimous Choices are in all Caps):