Wolverine TV: Michigan's Juwan Howard Previews Big Ten Tournament, More
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard met with the media Monday morning to preview the Big Ten Tournament. He also discussed senior guard Eli Brooks and his injury, though he didn't have a significant update from the trainers at that point.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Five Takeaways From Michigan Basketball's Loss At Michigan State
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook