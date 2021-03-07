Fab Five Takeaways From Michigan Basketball's Loss At Michigan State
A desperate Michigan State (15-11, 9-11 Big Ten) squad hoping to make the NCAA Tournament was able to pull off a big upset over the Big Ten champion Michigan Wolverines (19-3, 14-3 Big Ten) Sunday afternoon in East Lansing.
Here are five takeaways from the game.
RELATED: Michigan's Postseason Might Hinge on Injured Eli Brooks’ Prognosis
RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Less Juice, More Lose
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news