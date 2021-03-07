Michigan Wolverines Basketball: 'Complacent' U-M Now Needs To Be The Hunter
Michigan’s 70-64 loss to Michigan State may not have been all that meaningful in the grand scheme of things, but head coach Juwan Howard took it hard. He was beyond disappointed with his team’s pla...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news