First quarter

The Wolverines strung together an impressive opening drive, taking the ball 61 yards in 10 plays. However, the series stalled once Michigan got in the red zone, and had to settle for a 32-yard field goal from freshman kicker Jake Moody (not redshirt sophomore Quinn Nordin) to make the score 3-0.

On the Hoosiers' opening possession of the game, junior linebacker Devin Bush tipped a pass that fell right into the hands of redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour at U-M's 38-yard line, giving Michigan the ball with 7:20 to go in the quarter.

It was forced to punt, though, and Indiana took over at its own 20-yard line with 5:51 left in the frame.

IU then strung together an 80-yard, six-play drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Stevie Scott, putting the Hoosiers up 7-3 at the 4:14 mark of the first quarter.

Second quarter

The Wolverines answered with a score of their own on their next drive, when Moody converted his second field goal of the day, this time from 30 yards out to cut the Hoosier lead to 7-6.

Following an Indiana punt, Moody hit yet another field goal when he made a 31-yarder with 9:56 to go in the quarter, giving the Maize and Blue a 9-7 lead.

Indiana responded, however, with a field goal of its own on its next drive at the 7:39 mark, reclaiming the lead at 10-9.

A 41-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Shea Patterson to redshirt sophomore tight end Nick Eubanks gave Michigan the lead back with 4:46 to go in the half, but a failed two-point conversion kept the score at 15-10.

The lead changed hands once again, though, when IU redshirt sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey found sophomore wideout Ty Fryfogle in the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown with just 1:33 left in the half, putting the Hoosiers up 17-15.

Michigan had a chance to take the lead back heading into the locker room when it drove down to Indiana's two-yard line, but saw the clock run out before being able to put points on the board.

Takeaways

The story of the first half has been Indiana's ability to carve up Michigan's defense. It has compiled 249 yards on it, including 144 on the ground.

U-M's offense is doing a good job of moving the ball, but has stalled in the red zone (evidenced by the three field goals).

The clock mismanagement to end the half was also a killer for the Wolverines, as better management would have at least given U-M a field goal.