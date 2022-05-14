Inside the life and recruiting journey of 2024 TE Tayvion Galloway

There's a photo that was post onto social earlier in the year – that has since been deleted – of 2024 Chillicothe (Ohio) four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway posing besides the logos of the first 20 schools who have offered him.

Without a visible image, I'll describe it to the best of my ability. Galloway is in his football uniform smiling after a game from what it looks like. The background of the photo is a landscape shot of Chillicothe, which from an aerial perspective, depicts the beauty of a small midwestern town situated next to rolling hills and surrounded by luscious foliage.

After taking a quick glance of the photo for the first time, I didn't think much of it other than it being a major milestone in Galloway's recruitment. But days leading up to my drive to Chillicothe from Detroit earlier in the week on Wednesday, the perspective of the photo brought new meaning.

How the Rivals250 rising sophomore is edited appears as if he's on top of the world. More specifically, his hometown. The smile on his face represents happiness of what Galloway has accomplished in just his short life in the sport of football. An athlete who is adored by all in Chillicothe and an example of how to navigate life at a young age.

"I see the journey that I've been on and how far I've came from where I used to be," Galloway told The Maize and Blue Review. "It really shows how great God is and how blessed I am to be in this situation."

That's where this story begins. How a small town kid in southern Ohio is using his athletic talent, academic intelligence, and influence to make a life better for himself and his loved ones.

*****

In order to get to Chillicothe, there are two options for someone who is driving down from Michigan.

The first is making a beeline vertically through the center of Ohio starting in Findlay, then Columbus, then to the destination. The second is making a three-quarter turn around Dayton and going straight for an hour on a two lane highway.

Chillicothe isn't a hard town to find once crossing the city's border. It's right in the center of a valley almost. The population is barely over 20,000 residents with the high school being a couple miles off the main road and near a small gas station that never runs low of customers.

Getting to the park though behind the high school where I was supposed to meet Galloway and trainer Darren Gammell was a chore. Dirt and gravel roads winding through the several acres had me going back-and-forth from one side to the other. The pair, along with Gammell's wife and young children, had to find me next to a closed down public waterslide and lead me to the spot where they were going to train.

Once at the field of grass that sat adjacent to a little league baseball diamond, before I could even shake everyone's hand and say hello, Galloway had his cleats tied and Gammell had a sheet of paper taken out of his pocket of what the two were going to do for the next hour and a half.

Despite temperatures reaching the mid-90's with no shade from the trees and clouds, both Galloway and Gammell were ready to go. It was like they've done this routine for months (which is true) and it was just another day of work. Wednesday was actually an off day for the football team at Chillicothe High. But instead of kicking back at home, Galloway was ready to get in extra work with the man who he trusts with his life.

First was the warmup, then came the drill cones. Once Galloway was completely drenched in sweat, Gammell had him going over hand fighting while on passing routes, blocking either the man on contain, out in motion, or a blitzing linebacker in the B gap. Gammell threw a series of balls to Galloways towards the end of the workout but the main focus was on the little things.

Wednesday was the third time that I've seen Galloway in person. The first two times were during the offseason camp circuit in Columbus and Indianapolis in the early spring. This time, with the workout being exclusive only to The Maize and Blue Review, it provided more time to get to know Galloway off the field.

The goal was to understand his background and how he's grown to be the ideal student-athlete. Something that's hard to get when you only get a couple minutes of interview time because other recruiting writers are looking to stick a recorder near his face as well.

For that small moment together, both Galloway and Gammell opened up to explain what's occurred and everything that led up to that hot and humid weekday.

*****

Gammell created his own recruitment resource for aspiring collegiate student-athletes in central Ohio after graduating from high school. Like Galloway and many others, Gammell himself had dreams of making it to the next level, which he did at Division II Notre Dame College. But during the recruitment process, Gammell found that himself and his close friends were being undervalued by personnel.

That frustration and and endless questions of why? would motivate Gammell to founding the Darren Junior Recruiting Source back in 2017. For the past five years, Gammell has mentored and lead high school football players in Ohio through the twists and turns of recruiting. Basically, he's the middle man between the players and coaches.

"Now, here we are today, where I've gotten 40-plus guys who's gone to play Division I football in the past five years," Gammell told The Maize and Blue Review. "It's been pretty successful. What started out with me helping guys in central Ohio and helping them get on the radar of colleges has now grown to this."

If a coach has interest in one of Gammell's players, they go through him first. If a reporter, like myself, wants to interview one of Gammell's players, they go through him first. The organization originated in Columbus but has now spread across the United States to five different states, including Texas, Florida, and Georgia.

Gammell also trains his players throughout the calendar year. One of the more star studded athletes, who Gammell is now the manager of is former Rivals250 four-star linebacker Gabe Powers, who now plays at Ohio State. Gammell also manages the recruitment of Galloway after the two first met at a 7on7 league tournament last summer.

"Darren has done a lot for me," Galloway said. "He helps me with my recruitment and helps me get in contact with coaches. He helps me stay motivated and always tell me to keep my head on straight. Staying on the books, for sure, and lead me to the things that I've gotten today."

At first glance, Gammell saw a kid who stood over six foot and weighed over 200 pounds, bullying his way through the competition with an impressive built that had room for immense growth and hands so sticky that balls never touched the grassy surface. Gammell had to connect with this guy, which so happened on Instagram DM's, and the relationship has since spawned into essentially Galloway becoming a member of the Gammell family.

"I saw Tayvion make a tremendous one-handed snag and I saw his size and frame," Gammell said. "I thought 'oh, this kids has to be a senior. There's no chance that he's any younger.' But one of the parents told me that Tayvion was just a sophomore that coming year. After doing some research and digging, we talked for a few hours, and told him that football could be a great route for him if he gave it the chance. Now, look at it."

There are dozens of student-athletes who train with Gammell and all of whom have connected with each other through the faith of God. It's the power of having belief that there is something greater than oneself that has brought so many through the academy in the last five years. Gammell and Galloway would bond over their faith initially and the rest took care of itself. Because of that, Gammell is now the manager of one of the top players in the country among all rising sophomores.

*****

Wednesday was without a doubt the hottest day of the year in Chillicothe, which meant herds of residents coming together at the park to relax and enjoy various recreational activities. As someone like myself who hails from a town of nearly 100,000 people, soaking in the atmosphere of a much smaller city was certainly different but it meant an opportunity to realize some major plot points.

First, being that Chillicothe is a step above a rural community, it seemed like everybody in the town knew everyone. Magnifying that to the high school, which is the only one existing, it can't be too hard to recognize Galloway the athlete and Galloway the person.

The thing that made that thought abundantly clear was when someone walked over to the workout and handed Galloway his phone that was left out further away. They approached Galloway and said 'when you go pro, remember me as the person who gave you your phone.' Maybe that person didn't know Galloway's name at first, but with Chillicothe High being the lone avenue for sporting events in the city, outside of a summer collegiate baseball team, it's not hard for them to recognize a 6-foot-5 and nearly 230-pound machine.

Galloway gets those kind of interactions weekly, if not daily. On social media, numerous users have taken it upon themselves to show Galloway their appreciation for what he's done as a role model and pillar in the community. Children flock to Galloway. They see a star athlete who gives them hope that they can be in his position as well in a few years. Adults also gravitate to Galloway. It's like they know that things could have been different for him had something gone wrong. But for Galloway to stand strong against anything thrown his way, it's the adults' way of saying thank you.

"A small town like this, I know it's a place where kids look up to me as a big role model," Galloway said. "Even parents have told me that I'm a big thing for their children and that they look up to me. I just put that chip on my shoulder and know that I can do great things. I know I cant mess up either because there's a big microscope on me now."

Galloway would even admit that it could have been easy for him to just wind up on the streets like other residents in Chillicothe. It's not difficult to get wrapped up in practices resulting from poverty and the wrong crowds. Galloway has seen it before many times. It's a world where he didn't ask to be brought into but has risen up to fight through it with sports and academics.

"It's really just a great thing and it shows me how much I've been blessed with the village around me," Galloway said. "God kept me on the right path and everything. Being in Chillicothe, you see a lot of people go down the wrong path. Whether it's being locked up, drugs, or anything like that. It's really humbling that I've had all of these people around me who have kept me on the right path."

I think that's why people resonate with Galloway. They see someone who is a model of success. Someone who refuses to give up. Someone who wants to do something significant in his life. Someone who wants to take care of others before himself. In the cases of young children, Galloway remembers himself being in their shoes once. An innocent mind destined for greatness. Always agreeing to a photo and autograph might just be a small thing in Galloway's life, but for those young children, it means they met their hero.

"I really like to be an outgoing and cool guy," Galloway said. "Even though a lot of people look up to me and starting to look at me in a celebrity type role, I'm really just a down-to-earth guy. Anyone can talk to me about anything. I'm just a normal guy who has put in the work. I'm here showing everyone that anything is possible through hard work and God."

*****

Galloway is a family man. When you ask him why he plays football and why he chooses to spend his off days underneath the unforgiving sun, it's because of his family. Along with Gammell, who has become one of the major influences in his life, Galloway's reasons why are his mother, aunts, uncles, young cousins and brothers.

Obviously, as a high school football prodigy, Galloway's goal is to make it to the NFL. Becoming that professional superstar who people like the one who handed him his phone are predicting him as is not for the fame or social media followers or media exposure. It's the goal of not having his family struggle anymore.

"I see Tayvion take everything much more serious," Gammell said. "When I first met him, he didn't understand really any of this. But just from last summer until now, it's been almost a year, and he's making amazing strides. He's got straight A's now. He's doing everything that he's supposed to be doing, even if no one is watching."

Think about that, a young man who hasn't even taken the SAT's yet, already knows his motivator. That's why it's necessary to be out in the heat and further his training now. Showcasing his talent in front of a recruiting writer had nothing to do with it. Wednesday might have just been another day for others. But for Galloway, it's another step in that long and treacherous journey.

"My whole family who I grew up with, everyone around me, has supported me to where I am today," Galloway said. "It means the world."

Training sessions like the one that Galloway had with Gammell was also an indicator of why the attention from college coaches was brought onto him in the first place. Not every high school football player can say that they have over 20 offers before they reach their junior year. Not everyone can have what Galloway has received through the sport. But not everyone wants to work as hard as him. It makes it that noticeable why a school like Michigan has listed him as a key target for the 2024 class.

Only the best get this opportunity and Galloway is without a doubt an addition to that list.

•••••

Michigan tight ends coach Grant Newsome stopped by Chillicothe on the first day of the spring evaluation period to see Galloway. It was for them to connect in person again for the first time since Galloway visited Ann Arbor in early March.

Galloway picked up the offer from the Wolverines the same day as the winter visit. It was about a month in the making once Newsome got hired on as an assistant back in February. Gammell is credited for getting Newsome and Galloway on the phone together around that time too. The call might have been part of the introductory process but it has now spurn into one of the better relationships that Galloway has with any college coach.

Newsome made sure to let Galloway know of how badly he's wanted at Michigan. Galloway is not only the top tight end on the boards, he's one of the top priority targets regardless of position for the 2024 class.

The job that Newsome and the rest of the coaching staff have done to make Galloway feel like that priority figure has given Michigan a comfortable lead among most of the schools that have offered so far. Galloway wouldn't say who exactly is in the lead right now, but it's safe to say that Michigan is one of the top schools heading into the late spring and early summer.

Galloway announced recently that he will be attending a camp hosted by Michigan this upcoming month. More personal time with Newsome on campus and getting more acclimated to the facilities and environment in Ann Arbor will solidify Michigan's favorable spot in the race. For the Wolverines to land a blue chip prospect out of the rival state would be a home run commitment. It'll also provide Galloway with that next step towards his ultimate goal of supporting his family.

Galloway wants to end his four years of college with a quality degree in-hand and to hear his name be announced by commissioner Roger Goodell in the 2028 NFL Draft. He knows Michigan will give him that chance and why the Big Ten champs are slowly creeping towards a possible early recruiting win.