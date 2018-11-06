Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan’s Jordan Poole was aggressive from the start in U-M’s 63-44 win over Norfolk State. He notched two quick assists and two free throws and the Wolverines ripped off the first 11 points.

Michigan played through the sophomore shooting guard early, and it paid off. Sophomore Eli Brooks’ triple made it 9-0 Michigan at the 15-minute mark

It was 11-0 at the 12:40 mark when the Spartans finally scored on a free throw line bank. The Wolverines had 14 shots to nine at 11:48 but only 11 points, shooting 28.6 from both the field and the free throw line, where they were 2-for-7.

Livers made U-M’s second triple and freshman Ignas Brazdeikis followed with his first career three-pointer to make it 17-2 at 10:38 and force a Norfolk State timeout.

Livers’ second triple made it 23-4. The Spartans came out in zone deense at the eight-minute timeout, but Matthews drove baseline and finish to push the lead to 22 points.

That’s when U-M went cold. The Wolverines finished the half shooting 12-for-33 from the floor (36.4 percent), 4-for-14 from three-point range (28.6) and only 4-for-13 from the free throw line (30.8).

Norfolk State, though, made only six of 25 shots and didn't make any of its triples (0-for-4).

Junior center Jon Teske, playing much more aggressively than he did in the exhibition win over Northwood last week, dunked on a pass from Brooks to close the first half scoring. He led Michigan with nine first half points and added six rebounds.

Matthews and Livers added six points each for the Wolverines.