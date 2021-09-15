Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From A Massive Weekend
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland.
Read this week's edition below.
Michigan hosted a number of its top recruits over the top weekend and made a statement with an important win over Washington.
Here is everything we heard from the loaded weekend.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news