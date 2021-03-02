 Into The Blue: Overload On Will Johnson, In-State Michigan Wolverines FootballRecruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-02 17:24:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Into The Blue: Overload On Will Johnson, In-State Recruiting

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland.

Read this week's edition below.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Coach's Take: Will Johnson 

Michigan scored a huge commitment from five-star 2022 in-state cornerback Will Johnson over the weekend.

I caught up with Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South head coach Tim Brandon to get his thoughts on Johnson, Michigan's recruiting efforts in its own backyard and more.

Here are some highlights from our interview.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}