ITB Extra: Rivals250 OL David Davidkov Locks In Michigan OV

Chicagoland offensive lineman David Davidkov holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on top 2021 offensive line target David Davidkov, who is set to make an OV to Michigan.

