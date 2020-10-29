 ITB Extra: Xavier Worthy Set To See Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting For First Time This Weekend
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-29 15:32:06 -0500') }} football Edit

ITB Extra: Xavier Worthy Set To See Michigan For First Time This Weekend

Rivals100 wide receiver Xavier Worthy is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 wide receiver Xavier Worthy is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Rivals100 Michigan wide receiver commit Xavier Worthy, who is set to get his first look at U-M.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}