 The latest on Michigan Wolverines basketball, Xavier Worthy, Sherrone Moore and more.
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-23 19:17:44 -0600') }} football Edit

ITF Extra: The Latest On Xavier Worthy, Harbaugh's Staff Shakeups & More

Chris Balas
TheWolverine
What's the latest news with Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver signee Xavier Worthy and his current status? Is potential bad news on the way for U-M's basketball team?

What will be the roles of Sherrone Moore and the newly-hired Ron Bellamy on head coach Jim Harbaugh's football staff in Ann Arbor? Get the answers to these questions in tonight's ITF EXTRA.

Michigan Wolverines football WR Xavier Worthy
Michigan Wolverines football WR Xavier Worthy is the second highest rated signee in U-M's 2021 class. (Rivals.com)
