TheWolverine

ITF Extra: The Latest On Xavier Worthy, Harbaugh's Staff Shakeups & More
What's the latest news with Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver signee Xavier Worthy and his current status? Is potential bad news on the way for U-M's basketball team?
What will be the roles of Sherrone Moore and the newly-hired Ron Bellamy on head coach Jim Harbaugh's football staff in Ann Arbor? Get the answers to these questions in tonight's ITF EXTRA.
RELATED: Edwards Leads West Bloomfield to State Title
