Edwards, who is rated as the No. 74 overall player in the entire country and inked with U-M this past December, unsurprisingly stole the show. He finished with 257 yards and three touchdowns on just 14 carries, averaging 18.4 yards per attempt.

Edwards got the action started early in this one, taking a direct snap from West Bloomfield's 22-yard line at the 7:09 mark of the first quarter and taking it 78 yards to the house to put his squad up 7-0.

He was never touched on the play, and showed tremendous speed to outrun the entire Davison defense. The early score was a sign of things to come for both Edwards and West Bloomfield.

The Lakers went up 10-0 on a 39-yard field goal at the 8:18 mark of the second quarter, before Edwards handed the ball off to fellow running back Mekhi Elam with 6:32 left in the first half, with the latter taking it 13 yards to the house to give West Bloomfield a 17-0 lead.

That was where things stood at halftime, with Edwards having racked up 147 yards through the game's first two quarters.