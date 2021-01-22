Wolverine TV Recruiting Show: Maurice Linguist's Impact On The Trail
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss the latest news surrounding Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, including the impact of new co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist on the trail and the latest on five-star defensive back target Will Johnson.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
