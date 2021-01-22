 Michigan Wolverines Football: Maurice Linguist's Impact On The Recruiting Trail
Wolverine TV Recruiting Show: Maurice Linguist's Impact On The Trail

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss the latest news surrounding Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, including the impact of new co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist on the trail and the latest on five-star defensive back target Will Johnson.

