Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey has officially entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer. McCaffrey completed 18-of-35 career pass attempts for three touchdowns and ran for 166 yards and two scores on 23 carries in his three years with the program.

McCaffrey opted out this fall, at which point he decided he'd also transfer. His family had been at the forefront of the “#WeWanttoPlay” protest Sept. 5 at Michigan Stadium, along with end Aidan Hutchinson and his family.

He spoke at the time of wanting to get back on the field as soon as possible.

'Mentally, I think our team is sharper than ever," he said. "Physically, we’re probably more in shape than ever because we’ve been training for so long.

"I was really proud of the whole team the way it came back from quarantine, in shape and ready to go.”

He changed his mind about the same time Joe Milton emerged as the frontrunner to start.

McCaffrey suffered a shoulder injury in 2018 and a head injury in 2019 that limited his opportunities. There's been no word on potential destinations.