While some fans must be worried that Michigan could have somewhat of an emotional letdown on Saturday after an emotional rout of Ohio State, the team is certainly saying all the right things leading up to the Big Ten Championship game.

For it was J.J. McCarthy himself that said the job wasn't done upon beating the Buckeyes, there's still plenty left to play for.

While the Wolverines are certainly heavy favorites heading into the game, the Boilermakers aren't going to be taken likely by U-M.

Its another obstacle in the way of the promised lands.

"I feel like the way we look at it is its another game in the way of our ultimate goal which is a national championship," McCarthy said. "Last year, it was kind of our main goal to win a Big Ten championship. Obviouisly, we're not taking them lightly, we're not taking this game lightly whatsoever. We're just excited to get back there, enjoy and dominate on all three cylinders."

The team is certainly focused, but it doesn't mean that McCarthy hasn't taken time to stop and smell the roses of what was an impressive regular season.

It's been an impressive achievement to get this far.

However, when all is said and done, there's mich more the team needs to accomplish.

"12-0 is really hard to do no matter what conference you're in and no matter what team you're on," McCarthy said. "I just feel like 12-0 doesn't matter unless you finish the job. No matter what happens next, we're still focused on going 15-0."