Jadyn Davis invited to Elite 11 Finals
Michigan commit 2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis has accepted an invite to the Elite 11 Finals. Davis most recently competed in the Atlanta Regional.
Davis is the #10 overall recruit in the 2024 class and the #3 QB.
Elite 11 is a quarterback competition that invites 12-24 of the nation's best quarterbacks to compete over three days in drills while they also receive coaching. Elite 11 hosts regional events throughout the year selecting their finalists throughout the process. At the end of the event, an Elite 11 MVP is chosen. Past winners include Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud, Tua Tagovoila, and more.
Davis joins Matt Gutierrez, Clayton Richard, Ryan Mallett, Devin Gardner, Brandon Peters, Dylan McCaffrey, Cade McNamara, and JJ McCarthy as Michigan commits to compete in the Elite 11 Finals.
Below is the current list of 2023 Elite 11 Finals participants.
Dylan Raiola
Elijah Brown
Julian Sayin
CJ Carr
DJ Lagway
Air Noland
Luke Kromenhoek
Demond Williams
Colin Hurley
Ethan Grunkemeyer
Trever Jackson
