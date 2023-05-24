Michigan commit 2024 five-star QB Jadyn Davis has accepted an invite to the Elite 11 Finals. Davis most recently competed in the Atlanta Regional.

Davis is the #10 overall recruit in the 2024 class and the #3 QB.

Elite 11 is a quarterback competition that invites 12-24 of the nation's best quarterbacks to compete over three days in drills while they also receive coaching. Elite 11 hosts regional events throughout the year selecting their finalists throughout the process. At the end of the event, an Elite 11 MVP is chosen. Past winners include Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud, Tua Tagovoila, and more.

Davis joins Matt Gutierrez, Clayton Richard, Ryan Mallett, Devin Gardner, Brandon Peters, Dylan McCaffrey, Cade McNamara, and JJ McCarthy as Michigan commits to compete in the Elite 11 Finals.

Below is the current list of 2023 Elite 11 Finals participants.

Dylan Raiola

Elijah Brown

Julian Sayin

CJ Carr

DJ Lagway

Air Noland

Luke Kromenhoek

Demond Williams

Colin Hurley

Ethan Grunkemeyer

Trever Jackson



