Jay Bilas On What To Expect From Franz Wagner And Isaiah Livers In The NBA

Wagner is a likely lottery pick, and Livers is a popular pick to go in the second round, while Brown and Smith are each seen as being potential undrafted free agents.

The NBA Draft is just one day away, and Michigan Wolverines basketball has four former players — Chaundee Brown , Isaiah Livers , Mike Smith and Franz Wagner — hoping to be selected by an organization.

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas broke down Wagner and Livers in a pre-draft conference call with reporters, and shared what his expectations are for each at the next level.

While Wagner, who averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest last season, was certainly productive in college, he was an inconsistent shooter from the outside (shot 34.3 percent from long range last season) and had his ups and downs. But he has all the tools — versatility, length, defensive prowess, passing ability, etc. — to develop at the next level, which is why he's projected to be off the board so high Thursday night.

"Wagner is interesting," Bilas said. "He's been rising up sort of in the minds of some as a prospect because he's got positional size and he's a long-armed, athletic wing that can guard a lot of different people and guard them successfully.

"He's a really good off-ball defender. He'll get steals and blocks and deflections and all that stuff, but he's an excellent team defender. You watch him on film, and he's in the right spots all the time. He plays the ball very effectively.

"He's a good offensive player that is evolving into a really good offensive player. I think he should be a better shooter. Like he's got good shooting form, but his numbers don't equate to that form in my view. I think he should be better, and I think he can be better. But he's such a good cutter."

His basketball instincts and IQ are off the charts, Bilas explained, and the shooting numbers will improve as the 19-year-old continues to improve his all-around game.

"The way he cuts to the basket, and then he's able to actually become a driver off of his cuts, which is a little bit unusual, but I really like the way he plays and the way he moves without the ball. He's a good — I think he can become a better corner shooter, a better floor spacer, but that's something he's going to have to continue to work on.

"A lot of people are talking about him as like a top-10 pick, and I didn't see that earlier in the year with him. I saw him as a first-round pick, but I didn't see him as sort of that high, but a really, really good prospect, and I think he's going to be taken — sounds like he's going to be taken in the lottery."