Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh has no time to respond to complaints about what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel during halftime against Penn State.

With the two programs getting into a jawing match during halftime, Franklin would later tell reporters a few days after the game that changes need to happen inside the tunnel and for a buffer system to take place to ensure that both teams can get to the locker room in an orderly fashion.

"I prefer to talk about these things in the off-season, but the one tunnel is a problem," Franklin said. "It's a problem, and has been. To me, we need to put a policy in place from a conference perspective in my mind that's going to stop -- we're not the first team to kind of get into a jawing match in the tunnel. For me, I want to focus on getting my team into the locker room and not jawing back and forth.

"Get my team get in the locker room and their team get in the locker room. There really should be a policy that first team that goes in, there is a buffer. If not, this team starts talking to this team, they start jawing back and forth, and something bad is gonna happen before we put in the policy."

With Harbaugh not being made available to the media last week during the Wolverines' bye, reporters were afforded the opportunity to ask Harbaugh about Franklin's comments.

Harbaugh certainly didn't hold back.

"I really got bigger fish to fry than Coach Franklin’s opinion on the halftime tunnel from a game ago," Harbaugh said. "But all you have to do is walk into the other locker room. You saw pretty clearly that they completely stopped, and they weren’t letting us get up the tunnel. Just seemed like such a sophomoric ploy to try & keep us out of our locker room. And he looked like he was the ringleader of the whole thing. I got bigger fish to fry than to worry about that kind of whining."

---