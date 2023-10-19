After both the Big Ten and the university made statements, Harbaugh released one of his own via the football program on Thursday evening.

Michigan head Jim Harbaugh is staunchly defending himself and his program after news emerged on Thursday that the NCAA is investigating the football program for alleged in-person scouting violations.

I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter. I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action. I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules. No matter what program or organization that I have led throughout my career, my instructions and awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules. Pursuant to NCAA rules, I will not be able to comment further while this investigation takes place.

The NCAA informed Michigan and the Big Ten late Wednesday evening that the program is being investigated for alleged in-person scouting violations which led to improper signal-stealing from the program.

While signal-stealing is not a violation, the act of in-person scouting of an opponent is, which leaves plenty of grey area for the investigation.

As of Thursday evening, the Wolverines' game against Michigan State will still take place on Saturday in East Lansing. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on NBC.

