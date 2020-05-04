Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, have donated $100,000 to United Way for Southeastern Michigan to support its COVID-19 Community Response Fund. The fund is used to support charities and organizations providing relief from the effects of coronavirus and its impact on families across Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties.

“My wife Sarah and I wanted to make sure we made this donation where it could have the most impact,” Harbaugh said. “We have been looking for a way to help the families that are really having a difficult time right now; that’s why we decided to support the work of United Way for Southeastern Michigan. We stand with families feeling the brunt of this crisis and encourage others to give or volunteer, if they are able.”



Launched in mid-March, United Way and the COVID-19 Community Response Fund have approved funding to 314 agencies (202 agencies and 112 childcare providers, distributed well over $2 million in Personal Protective Equipment, gathered the collective power of more than one thousand volunteers and raised more than $15 million in direct and in-kind donations. Nearly $5.5 million of those dollars have already reached many of those agencies

It's also Increased the volume of calls into its 2-1-1 call center by nearly 75 percent.

“We are so appreciative of this wonderful gift from the Harbaughs,” Dr. Darienne Hudson, president and CEO of United Way for Southeastern Michigan, said. “Even though we have raised a significant amount of money through the Fund, there are still so many families that need help, and that number is increasing every day.”

Visit www.UnitedWaySEM.org/COVID or text “PROTECT” to 50503 to help. Additionally, thanks to the passage of the coronavirus stimulus package, any donation made to charity can be deducted from 2020 taxes, up to $300.