Kalel Mullings addresses MSU skirmish: 'I wasn't stomping on anybody'

In the waning seconds of Michigan's 24-17 victory over Michigan State on Oct. 26, a postgame scuffle took place between the two programs for the second time in three seasons. Michigan tight end Colston Loveland got tangled up with Michigan State's Anthony Jones, and the tempers flared from then on.

Wolverine running back Kalel Mullings was in the middle of the skirmish in what appeared to be the most emotional moment. Mullings was seen on the front lines of the fight, but it wasn't entirely clear what the fifth-year senior was doing — there were too many bodies blocking a good viewpoint.

The tussle — and in turn, Mullings — made headlines for being the second such occurrence in three seasons. Michigan fans may remember the extracurricular activities that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel in 2022.

On Tuesday, Mullings met with reporters for the first time since the incident. On social media, Mullings was accused by many of potentially stomping on an MSU staff member. Mullings, though, said he didn't see too many of the allegations.

"Thankfully, I don't pay too much attention to social media," Mullings said. "My grandma was calling me and stuff, talking about what they're saying online and stuff like that, but I was cool throughout the entire thing because I knew I didn't do what people were saying I was doing. So, I wasn't stomping on anybody or anything like that. It didn't really bother me too much. I would say it was probably bothering the people around me and my family more than me. ... I know I didn't do it."

The camera angle was deceiving, as it appeared Mullings was mixing things up in the heat of the moment, but it wasn't clear exactly what was going on in the middle of the crowd.

Mullings gave his best explanation of what was going on in the immediate aftermath of the rivalry game.

"Obviously, the fight broke out, guys are going everywhere, and in the crowd, I was just trying to get guys away and break it up," Mullings said. "So, that's really all there was, and I guess people saw that from some angles, and yeah."