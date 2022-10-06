On May 1, just over a month after the Michigan women's basketball team's season ended in an Elite Eight loss to Louisville, Greta Kampschroeder announced her commitment to Kim Barnes Arico and the Wolverines.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5nbyBibHVl8J+SmeOAve+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvY29tbWl0dGVkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jY29tbWl0dGVkPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vMGI2MjJFRmZFcyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzBiNjIyRUZmRXM8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR3JldGEgS2FtcHNjaHJvZWRlciAoQGdyZXRha2Ft cDEwKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dyZXRha2FtcDEw L3N0YXR1cy8xNTIwODAyOTA3MjU1NDE0Nzg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk1heSAxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Kampschroeder, who was ESPN's 32nd-ranked player in the country and a McDonald's All-American coming out of high school, spent one season at Oregon State before transferring to Michigan during the offseason. Barnes Arico broke down Kampschroeder's commitment process on Defend the Block podcast on Wednesday.

"When Greta called and wanted to come closer to home and she had an opportunity to watch our team play — she played against us last year — she really liked the intensity and the fire in which our team played and the toughness in which our team had," said Barnes Arico.

"From an academic perspective, she's an incredible student and I thought Michigan checked all the boxes for her. A place where she could have real success," Barnes Arico said.

Kampschroeder appeared in all of Oregon State's 31 games last season, averaging 5.2 points in 21.5 minutes of action per game. She didn't play the point guard role for the Beavers last season, but Barnes Arico envisions an established role for the sophomore this season.

"With the loss of Danielle Rauch at the point guard position, we were looking for somebody to fill that role, too, and Greta didn't play that role at Oregon State but I had watched her play that on and off through her career," Barnes Arico said. "I think one of her strengths is her ability to play multiple positions."

Of course, Kampschroeder will be surrounded by a slew of other guard talent, including the likes of Maddie Nolan, Laila Phelia, and Leigha Brown. Her role may not be defined immediately, but she is definitely working for it.

"She's probably one of the hardest workers I've ever been around," Barnes Arico said. "Lives in the gym. Really buys into the culture of Michigan women's basketball and fits that mold perfectly."

"She's a kid that can do a little bit of everything. In the first few days of practice, has really shown the ability to pass the basketball. Has shown the ability to score the basketball. She can shoot it exceptionally well and really has a toughness and an edge about her."

Barnes Arico says Kampschroeder's transition has been smooth so far, and that she is "embracing it."

"I think she's transitioning to the Michigan way, as we call it. The intensity of our program. She's embracing it. She wants it and she wants to be coached. She wants to be great and she's just been a phenomenal addition to our program."