Kampschroeder a 'phenomenal addition to our program,' says Barnes Arico
On May 1, just over a month after the Michigan women's basketball team's season ended in an Elite Eight loss to Louisville, Greta Kampschroeder announced her commitment to Kim Barnes Arico and the Wolverines.
Kampschroeder, who was ESPN's 32nd-ranked player in the country and a McDonald's All-American coming out of high school, spent one season at Oregon State before transferring to Michigan during the offseason. Barnes Arico broke down Kampschroeder's commitment process on Defend the Block podcast on Wednesday.
"When Greta called and wanted to come closer to home and she had an opportunity to watch our team play — she played against us last year — she really liked the intensity and the fire in which our team played and the toughness in which our team had," said Barnes Arico.
"From an academic perspective, she's an incredible student and I thought Michigan checked all the boxes for her. A place where she could have real success," Barnes Arico said.
Kampschroeder appeared in all of Oregon State's 31 games last season, averaging 5.2 points in 21.5 minutes of action per game. She didn't play the point guard role for the Beavers last season, but Barnes Arico envisions an established role for the sophomore this season.
"With the loss of Danielle Rauch at the point guard position, we were looking for somebody to fill that role, too, and Greta didn't play that role at Oregon State but I had watched her play that on and off through her career," Barnes Arico said. "I think one of her strengths is her ability to play multiple positions."
Of course, Kampschroeder will be surrounded by a slew of other guard talent, including the likes of Maddie Nolan, Laila Phelia, and Leigha Brown. Her role may not be defined immediately, but she is definitely working for it.
"She's probably one of the hardest workers I've ever been around," Barnes Arico said. "Lives in the gym. Really buys into the culture of Michigan women's basketball and fits that mold perfectly."
"She's a kid that can do a little bit of everything. In the first few days of practice, has really shown the ability to pass the basketball. Has shown the ability to score the basketball. She can shoot it exceptionally well and really has a toughness and an edge about her."
Barnes Arico says Kampschroeder's transition has been smooth so far, and that she is "embracing it."
"I think she's transitioning to the Michigan way, as we call it. The intensity of our program. She's embracing it. She wants it and she wants to be coached. She wants to be great and she's just been a phenomenal addition to our program."
Kampschroeder, Barnes Arico and the rest of the team will complete one more month of practice before hosting Delaware State in the season opener on Nov. 9.
