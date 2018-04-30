Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Paw Paw (Mich.) High three-star offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart committed to Michigan today, becoming the 10th member of the Wolverines' 2019 class.
I’m coming home! I have committed to The University Of Michigan! #GoBlue #bluebloods19 〽️ pic.twitter.com/2EdSYX5N70— Karsen Barnhart (@k_ballin__) April 30, 2018
He chose the Maize and Blue over his other two finalists, Michigan State and Indiana.
Barnhart is the fourth offensive line commit in U-M's class, and the third tackle, joining Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star Trente Jones and New Canaan (Conn.) High two-star Jack Stewart.
The Paw Paw native picked up his U-M offer on Jan. 27, and recently cited his close relationship with offensive line coach Ed Warinner as one of the aspects Michigan had working in its favor.
“We actually built a relationship when he was at Minnesota,” Barnhart said. “I’d always text him back and forth, and we are just continuing to build the relationship. He sees me playing offensive tackle, offensive guard or center — he also sees me as a four-year starter.”
Stay tuned for more coverage on his commitment in the days to come.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook