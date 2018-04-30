Paw Paw (Mich.) High three-star offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart committed to Michigan today, becoming the 10th member of the Wolverines' 2019 class.

I’m coming home! I have committed to The University Of Michigan! #GoBlue #bluebloods19 〽️ pic.twitter.com/2EdSYX5N70

He chose the Maize and Blue over his other two finalists, Michigan State and Indiana.

Barnhart is the fourth offensive line commit in U-M's class, and the third tackle, joining Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star Trente Jones and New Canaan (Conn.) High two-star Jack Stewart.

The Paw Paw native picked up his U-M offer on Jan. 27, and recently cited his close relationship with offensive line coach Ed Warinner as one of the aspects Michigan had working in its favor.

“We actually built a relationship when he was at Minnesota,” Barnhart said. “I’d always text him back and forth, and we are just continuing to build the relationship. He sees me playing offensive tackle, offensive guard or center — he also sees me as a four-year starter.”

Stay tuned for more coverage on his commitment in the days to come.