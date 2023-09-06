It was quite the debut for Keon Sabb in Michigan's home opener against East Carolina. Sabb, a sophomore, earned his first start with Rod Moore unable to play due to an injury. Sabb was a highly recruited freshman who did not play often in 2022. He says he wasn't discouraged by waiting, he focused on preparing for the opportunity he knew would come.

"Last year I wasn't ready," said Sabb. "I just had my head down, kept working."

Sabb spent last year and this offseason learning from leaders on the team like Moore, and especially nickel cornerback Mike Sainristil.

"Mikey took me under his wing this spring and summer. I know I was trying to be a sponge being around him. I want to learn as much as I could from him at all times."

Sainristil, now a two-time captain, is mentioned by players often as the leader they go to, or learn from the most. Sabb says there is something about Sainristil any time he is around.

"He's so easy to talk to, like when he comes in a room it's like a different feeling. Especially any player led anything, any time the coaches aren't there, Mikey calls the group up. You just gravitate towards him."

After spending his freshman year and 2023 offseason learning, growing, and preparing, Sabb didn't want to overcomplicate the chance to get his first start.

"I was just ready to take advantage of the opportunity. The whole camp working hard, I got the opportunity so I just took advantage of it."

Sabb tied for second in tackles in the home opener with 5, but shined in pass coverage. During East Carolina's first drive Sabb had a pass breakup on a key third down. He had another impressive pass breakup later in the game. Sabb seemed to settle in early, and looked unaffected by the large crowd or weight that comes with a first career start. He credits the growth from his first season.

"Maturity. Just having that full year being able to play, learn from the plays, learn from the older guys."

Now with his first successful start completed, Sabb is focused on becoming a solid contributor and leader in his own right.

"It wasn't really too much of a hard transition. Just looking forward to getting out there again. Just being able to be a leader. Trying to earn that leadership and trust from my teammates."