On how much the passing game has to give

"Definitely a few things here and there lack some precision and details in the pass game. Starts with me as a quarterback, so I have to do a better job with that. Left some meat on the bone. Felt like it was the same kind of way in fall camp, just took a little time to get going but once we started rolling, had confidence in each other, it was an explosive offense, explosive plays all over the place. Those were the keys, those 15-plus-yard pass plays, if we can get those going a little bit more, I have a ton of confidence in the guys with that, everyone. Whether it's Colston, Semaj, Peyton, Kendrick, Marlin, all those guys. I'm just really excited to get back to work this week, got a real great opportunity and it's going to be a lot of fun."

On how he's preparing for a big challenge in Texas early in his starting career

"Just sticking to what I know. Sticking to the process. It started when I was a freshman sitting there and watch film with Cade until 10 or 11 at night even though I knew I was never going to play, just so I could learn as much as I could from him and how he watched film and how he understood the game. Same thing when I was the back-up to JJ and preparing if something happened to him that I was ready to go. It's just taking you to a step up being the starter now, envisioning being out there, envisioning the crowd. Texas on the other side of the ball and their defenses and what we think we're going to see and what we're going to do on offense. That's a huge part of my mental preparation is put my headphones in, envision the crowd and things like that. Even as I said, envision the nerves and be ready to do whatever it takes to win the game. Go through each play and know that I can operate at a high level for this offense and keep us moving down the field and making plays. We're more than ready, I know we're ready for this matchup. We've played in so many big games last year I think all the guys realize that it's the same game, it's the same sport, even if guys that were on the field last year are gone, it's new guys. Everyone was on that sideline. They knew what it was like, they knew what those atmospheres were like. That's really prepared us to go into this weekend and play well."