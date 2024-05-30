Five of Michigan's 12 regular-season kickoff times have now been officially determined. The Wolverines will take on Arkansas State in the non-conference finale on Sept. 14 at Noon, and the game will air on Big Ten Network.

Michigan's home contest against the Red Wolves is largely looked at as the Wolverines' easiest game of the regular season. Arkansas State went 6-7 last season, and it suffered a 73-0 blowout loss to Oklahoma, the only ranked team it played all season.

With the kickoff time and TV information officially announced for Michigan's Week 3 game, the entire non-conference schedule has been determined.

Week 1: vs. Fresno State, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Week 2: vs. Texas, Noon, FOX

Week 3: vs. Arkansas State, Noon, BTN

Week 4: vs. USC, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Week 14: at Ohio State, Noon, FOX