Kickoff time, TV information announced for Michigan at Indiana

On Saturday night, following Michigan's 38-17 loss to Oregon, the Big Ten announced that next weekend's matchup between Michigan and Indiana will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and air on CBS.
Michigan has a long-lasting tradition of dominating Indiana, but this year's contest is bound to present a much tougher challenge than Michigan has had in recent seasons. The Wolverines lead the all-time series 62-10, and have won 42 of the last 44 matchups in the series.
After its loss to Oregon, Michigan will enter the road contest against Indiana with a 5-4 record. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, dominated Michigan State 47-10 on Saturday to improve to 9-0 on the season. They will look to remain perfect next weekend against the Wolverines.
