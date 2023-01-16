Michigan football gained another return for the 2023 season, with defensive tackle Kris Jenkins confirming he will return to the Wolverines.

Kris Jenkins joins Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil, Michael Barrett, Cornelius Johnson, Trevor Keegan, and Zak Zinter as Wolverines choosing to return to Michigan in 2023 instead of pursuing in the NFL. It is an incredible return of production for Michigan, that paired with underclassmen returning, incoming transfers, and potential freshmen contributors, arguably gives Michigan its best roster since the 90s.

Jenkins was a force on the defensive line in 2022, playing a defensive tackle/end hybrid in Michigan's multiple front defense. Jenkins was 5th on the team in tackles with a career high 54, earning him All-B1G honorable mention.

With Mazi Smith departing for the NFL, Jenkins becomes the leader of a defensive line that features intriguing underclassmen like Mason Graham, Rayshaun Benny, and Kenneth Grant. His play, experience, and leadership will be invaluable for the 2023 Wolverines.