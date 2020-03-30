If eight U-M athletes wind up being selected in April's draft like Edwards is predicting, it will be tied for the Maize and Blue's fifth best draft class of all time (the annual event began in 1936).

CBS NFL draft writer Josh Edwards recently released his latest seven-round mock NFL draft , and projected eight Michigan Wolverines football players to come off the board in it.

Second Round

• No. 33 — Center Cesar Ruiz (Cincinnati Bengals)

"Ruiz offers some flexibility to play guard or center," Edwards wrote. "Cincinnati has gone through its interior offensive linemen like toilet paper recently. It is time to get some long-term solutions in the building."

• No. 52 — Linebacker/defensive end Josh Uche (Los Angeles Rams)

"Los Angeles overpaid for [outside linebacker] Leonard Floyd -- Atlanta overpaid for [defensive end Dante] Fowler, too -- and has still not solved its pass rush issue. Uche is a player just scratching the surface."

Third Round

• No. 92 — Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (Baltimore Ravens)

"Peoples-Jones is one of the most athletically-gifted wide receivers in this class. Baltimore took a player by the name of [current New York Jets receiver] Breshad Perriman under the same context so they might be a bit afraid to go down that path again."

Fourth Round

• No. 121 — Offensive guard Ben Bredeson (Las Vegas Raiders)

"Bredeson is an anchor. He has a stout frame and connects well with his tackle and center."

Sixth Round

• No. 185 — Safety Josh Metellus (Miami Dolphins)

"Miami continues to take best player available with the addition of Metellus."

• No. 205 — Linebacker Khaleke Hudson (Minnesota Vikings)

"Minnesota stays in the north for some help at linebacker."

Seventh Round

• No. 221 — Cornerback Lavert Hill (Carolina Panthers)

"Carolina was content allowing [current New York Giants cornerback] James Bradberry to leave in free agency. They bring in a couple new corners to compete."

• No. 246 — Offensive guard Mike Onwenu (Miami Dolphins)

"Miami continues tossing some linemen into the mix. It's a problem area."