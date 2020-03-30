News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 30

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Also on this date in 1992, Michigan unseated the defending National Champions of Northern Michigan with a 7-6 victory at the Joe Louis Arena in the NCAA West Regional Final for a berth into their 15th Frozen Four."
— Michigan hockey play-by-play man Al Randall on Twitter yesterday
Top Headlines

• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Update on the Football Season

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Can Michigan Flip Rivals100 Notre Dame Commit?

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Working Hard on Florida Recruits

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Too-Early Michigan Football Preview: Next Step for the Defense

• Jake Weingarten, Stock Risers: Five-Star Junior Efton Reid Talks his Recruitment

