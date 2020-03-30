The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: March 30
Tweets of the day
There was no March Madness this year, but it didn't stop these folks in beautiful Westphalia, Michigan, from maintaining an awesome U-M display in their shed. Respond below with your best #Michigan decor! pic.twitter.com/f8rzetZPuq— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) March 29, 2020
Nah this is Trey Burke’s day https://t.co/K79Htb7DOC— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 29, 2020
We miss you too! https://t.co/9dIPisLVDj— The M Den (@TheMDen) March 29, 2020
Michigan 〽️🏈 RB room 😍 pic.twitter.com/c1bdchj3LH— Andrew Buris (@AndrewBuris) March 29, 2020
Why would you do this to us https://t.co/u49rvtagcT— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) March 29, 2020
Michigan fans, go vote for the Michigan basketball managers to beat bama!! Vote till midnight! #goblue https://t.co/fo2CU5X6Br— Mason Cole (@MasonCole64) March 30, 2020
See 10, Do 10! 💪— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 29, 2020
Check out our student-athletes staying connected and staying active by participating in the viral "See 10, Do 10" Pushup Challenge on Instagram!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UTx5CQKPHi
Also on this date in 1992, Michigan unseated the defending National Champions of Northern Michigan with a 7-6 victory at the Joe Louis Arena in the NCAA West Regional Final for a berth into their 15th Frozen Four. pic.twitter.com/j43DUFpo83— Al Randall (@AlRandall2) March 29, 2020
“As Goliath moved closer to attack, David quickly ran out to meet him.” We should “run quickly” at the challenges we face and address them head on.— Austin Hatch (@AustinHatch30) March 29, 2020
On This Date: Michigan hosts Maine in the NCAA Midwest Regional, defeating the Black Bears 2-1 en route to the Frozen Four#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/t1Dr5jEb7j— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 29, 2020
Hoop dreams pic.twitter.com/N0do5RtgP4— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 29, 2020
March 30, 2020 Happy Birthday Anniversary Paul Magoffin - https://t.co/NGShNTwnED pic.twitter.com/irIPPAGrlC— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) March 30, 2020
All i know is put it up and keep on workin 😅— Donovan Edwards ¹ᵏ (@DEdwards__) March 29, 2020
LAST CHANCE to purchase tickets and be eligible to win prizes is April 3. Season tickets will be available until May 1 or while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/J9XZaDgH1h— MICHIGAN HAIL (@umichhail) March 29, 2020
.@CoachConry joined @DixonLacrosse to share how his @UMichLacrosse team is navigating the new normal after its season was interrupted by COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/hrGbspUlpz— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 29, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• John Borton, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Update on the Football Season
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: ITF Extra: Can Michigan Flip Rivals100 Notre Dame Commit?
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Working Hard on Florida Recruits
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Too-Early Michigan Football Preview: Next Step for the Defense
• Jake Weingarten, Stock Risers: Five-Star Junior Efton Reid Talks his Recruitment
---
