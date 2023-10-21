2:54 Q2: McCarthy throws his third touchdown of the game, and his second to Colston Loveland. Turner connects on the extra point, and Michigan is now routing MSU. Michigan 28, Michigan State 0

6:53 Q2: Tyler Morris fair catches Michigan State's punt, but he's interfered with on the catch. That's a 15-yard penalty on the Spartans, so Michigan will take over at the MSU 48-yard line.

7:54 Q2: Michigan also goes three-and-out, and the Spartans will take over at their own 18-yard line. A 52-yard punt by Tommy Doman.

9:41 Q2: Michigan State goes three-and-out again, and Michigan will take over from its own 21-yard line with a chance to go up by four scores.

10:44 Q2: McCarthy finds Colston Loveland on a free play. Turner puts the PAT through the uprights, and Michigan is now up by three scores. Michigan 21, Michigan State 0

End Q1: Michigan converts on 3rd and 8, and the Wolverines will pick up the drive from the MSU 49-yard line after the break.

0:54 Q1: Michigan State goes three-and-out, and Michigan gets the ball back. 1st and 10 for the Wolverines from their own 34-yard line.

1:55 Q1: J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson in the corner of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown. James Turner connects on the extra point, and Michigan is up by two touchdowns. Michigan 14, Michigan State 0

4:47 Q1: Michigan State gets a first down, but its drive stalls at the 50-yard line on 4th down and 2. A great job by the Michigan defense in the short-yardage situation gives the Wolverines the ball back.

8:50 Q1: Blake Corum plunges forward for a 1-yard touchdown run, capping off a 12-play, 84-yard touchdown drive. Michigan strikes first. Michigan 7, Michigan State 0

12:23 Q1: J.J. McCarthy rolls out of the pocket and finds A.J. Barner for a conversion on 3rd and 14. A Michigan State player goes down with an injury on the play, but Michigan will have 1st and 10 from the 50-yard line after the break.

Michigan State wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Michigan will start with the ball to open the game.