Live Updates: Michigan football at Iowa
Every week is a must-win in college football, and Michigan will seek its first road win of the season at Iowa on Saturday afternoon.
The Wolverines (4-0) enter the game as 10-point road favorites against the Hawkeyes (3-1), but Kinnick Stadium makes any game more difficult for the visiting team.
Can Michigan overcome the crowd noise and Iowa's second-ranked scoring defense?
- :42 Q2: Michigan is deep within Iowa territory looking to get points on the board before halftime. Some penalties for, and against, the Wolverines.
- 4:18 Q2: Iowa's drive stalls after two penalties negate big plays. Hawkeyes will punt with time winding down in the first half.
- 8:40 Q2: Michigan's drive stalls shortly after the fourth-down conversion. The reliable Jake Moody nails a 44-yard field goal to stretch the lead. Michigan 10, Iowa 0
- 11:20 Q2: Michigan is driving and is faced with a fourth-and-short deep in Hawkeye territory. No problem for the Wolverines as Blake Corum picks it up with ease.
- END OF QUARTER 1: After trading possessions, it was a quiet end to the quarter with the score standing pat. Michigan 7, Iowa 0
- 9:53 Q1 TOUCHDOWN: Ronnie Bell takes a reverse 16-yards to cap off an impressive opening drive for the Wolverines. Michigan 7, Iowa 0
- 15:00 Q1: Michigan will receive the ball to begin the game.
Pregame
- RB Donovan Edwards is dressed and expected to play
- OL Trevor Keegan is dressed and expected to play
- TE Erick All and LB Nikhai Hill-Green are out
- QB Cade McNamara remains out with a leg injury
