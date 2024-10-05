Live updates: Michigan vs . Washington

Fourth quarter

Final score: Washington 27, Michigan 17

1:06: Gross connects on a 32-yard field goal to put Washington up 10. Washington 27, Michigan 17

3:24: Tuttle's pass is intercepted by Washington's Kamren Fabiculanan and the Huskies take over at the Michigan 41.

6:22: Touchdown Washington. Jonah Coleman leaps over the goal line from a yard out as the Huskies take advantage of the Michigan turnover. Washington 24, Michigan 17

8:02: Washington forces a Jack Tuttle fumble and recovers it at the Michigan 32.

10:11: Ernest Haussman comes up with a huge interception for the Michigan defense. Wolverines have it on their own 19.

12:04: Michigan has to punt after a three-and-out and a clear missed PI against a Washington defender.

13:38: Michigan holds the Huskies to a field goal as Gross connects from 28-yards out. Mason Graham, TJ Guy and Stewart teamed up for a sack on the second down play before the FG.

Third quarter

End of the third quarter: Michigan 17, Washington 14

0:20: Washington has driven the ball to the Michigan 11-yard line

4:45: Washington's defense gets off the field for the first time since Tuttle entered the game with a three-and-out. After a 36 yard punt, Washington takes over at its own 44.

5:29: Michigan's defense gets off the field after TJ Guy forces a Will Rogers incompletion on a pressure. Stewart also had a sack earlier in the drive. Michigan is back on offense after a touchback on the punt.

8:38: Touchdown Michigan. Tuttle finds Colston Loveland in the endzone on a scramble from nine yards out to cap off an 11-play, 75-yard drive. Michigan 17, Washington 14

10:00: Tuttle completes a swing pass to Semaj Morgan for a gain of 16 to the Washington 12.

12:40: Tuttle finds A'Marion Walker over the middle for a big third down gain on third-and-long to the Washington 40.

15:00: Michigan starts the second half with the ball at its own 25.

Second quarter

:04 Michigan gets a major momentum shift with Mason Graham blocking the field goal keeping the score right where it is at the half. Washington 14, Michigan 10

2:00 At the two minute timeout in the first half, with Michigan on the move at the Washington 26.

4:36: Michigan forces a Washington three-and-out after a pressure by Josaiah Stewart on third down. Wolverines have the ball at their own 27 after the punt.

5:25: After a touchback, Washington's offense takes back over at its own 25.

5:25: Touchdown Michigan. Donovan Edwards takes a run off the right side in for a score from 39 yards out. Washington 14, Michigan 7

9:35: Jack Tuttle has entered the game at QB for Michigan in place of Orji

9:38: Touchdown Washington. Rogers finds Giles Jackson from 16 yards out in the front corner of the endzone. Washington 14, Michigan 0

10:10: Washington dials up a trick play for a gain of 37 yards to the Michigan 16.

11:54: Michigan has to punt again after Orji has his second pass of the game knocked down at the line of scrimmage. After a punt, Washington has the ball at its own 26.

14:51: The Wolverines have the ball at their own 21 after forcing a punt.

First quarter

End of the first quarter: Washington 7, Michigan 0

0:15: Michigan forces a three and-out on a nice play from Zeke Berry in pass coverage right at the end of the quarter.

1:30: Michigan goes three-and-out after Orji gets sacked on 3rd-and-8. Washington takes back over on offense on its own 29.

2:35: Michigan takes back over at its own 25 after the kickoff.

2:38: Touchdown Washington. Rogers connects with Boston on a fade route on third-and-goal to give the Huskies the first score of the game. Washington 7, Michigan 0

5:30: Rogers hits Giles Jackson on a deep ball over the middle for a gain of 39 yards to the Michigan 34 on a third-and-10 play.

8:04: After a third down conversion that helped move the ball into Washington territory on an Alex Orji run, Michigan is stopped on third down at the Washington 45 and forced to punt. Huskies take back over just inside their own 20.

9:59: Michigan has to take a timeout on a 2nd-and-11 play. One first down so far on the drive as the ball is on their own 36.

12:03: Huskies kicker Grady Gross missed a 41-yard FG as the Michigan defense responds after giving up the big pass play.

14:50: On the first offensive play of the game, Washington QB Will Rogers finds Denzel Boston on a pass down the right side for a 36-yard gain to the Michigan 39-yard line.

15:00: Washington receives the opening kickoff