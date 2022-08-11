LOOK: Former Michigan RB lands odds to be Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend

Odds are out on who will become Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend, and former Michigan running back Chris Evans somehow finds his name on the list at +1400. Only five men have better chances, according to Odds Shark: Van Jones (+800), Pete Davidson (+900), Ray J (+1000), Nick Cannon (+1000) and Jamie Foxx (+1200).

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iYXJ0IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+RgPCfpJQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1Y2SEtLclhn eUYiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WNkhLS3JYZ3lGPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENo cmlzIEV2YW5zIChAS2lkbnBsYXlfYWJjMTIzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0tpZG5wbGF5X2FiYzEyMy9zdGF0dXMvMTU1NzgwNDA5 NTM0MzMyMTA5MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTEsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Evans appeared in 42 games for the Wolverines from 2016-2020 and became a four-time letterman before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. During his NFL rookie campaign, Evans contributed 90 rushing yards, 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

