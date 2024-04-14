The Chicago Blackhawks selected Frank Nazar III with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. With Michigan Hockey's season ending in the Frozen Four, Nazar III was called up by Chicago for the end of their season, ending his two-year career with the Wolverines.

The Blackhawks are set to take on the Carolina Hurricanes this even in Chicago, and Frank Nazar III has hit the ice for warmups in his Blackhawks uniform for the first time.