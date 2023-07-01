Michigan has some key recruiting weapons in its corner thanks to the name recognition and star power of former players who not excelled with the program but at the next level too.

On the defensive side of the ball for the Wolverines, no name might be more recognizable than Charles Woodson, a program legend who is the only defensive player to ever win the Heisman Trophy.

If anyone knows how to be successful on defense in Ann Arbor, it's Woodson and he would love to see the future remain bright in Ann Arbor.

This is why Woodson has been putting on his recruiting hat as of late to help the Wolverines recruit 2024 four-star defensive back Aaron Scott out of Ohio.

With Scott set to decide at the end of July, the decision is largely down to an Ohio State versus U-M battle with the race too close to call at this point.

You can see Woodson's recruiting efforts in the embed below.