LOOK: Michigan's Donovan Edwards lights up NFL Draft combine

(Photo by The Detroit News)

Michigan Football's Donovan Edwards has plenty of film of explosive plays in big time moments, but inconsistency in the last two seasons has hurt his draft stock. Draft experts believe Edwards' had a chance to shine at the NFL Draft Combine and raise his stock with teams who believe they can improve things like his vision at the line of scrimmage. Let's take a look at some of Edwards' performances.



Advertisement

You can see Edwards' home run speed on touchdowns against Ohio State (Which one?) and in the National Championship against Washington. His official 4.44 time was good for ninth among running backs and slightly ahead of North Carolina's Omarion Hampton and Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins. Possibly more impressive was his initial burst, a 1.51 in the first 10 yards was tied for second and behind only Bhayshul Tuten's 1.49.

Edwards led all running backs with 23 bench reps at the combine. For comparison, Mason Graham had 24. Edwards posted a 38.5" vertical, which was tied for third highest, Tuten was first again at 40.5". So how good was Edwards' combine? One of the best ever for a running back.

