LOOK: Wolverine launches commemorative boot honoring Michigan Team 144
Wolverine, the boot and clothing company, has launched a limited edition boot to honor Michigan Football Team 144 and their National Championship victory.
Wolverine x University of Michigan Team #144 Commemorative 1000 Mile Boot
A portion of revenue from each Wolverine x Valiant item sold will benefit Champions Circle, Michigan's official NIL partner.
"We take immense pride in our work with the University of Michigan Football players —a partnership that embodies our core values of resilience and hard work," said Scott Schoessel, Wolverine Boots Chief Marketing Officer. "Presenting the Wolverine x University of Michigan Team #144 Commemorative 1000 Mile Boot to fans is a true honor."
The limited edition boot has special features honoring Team 144;
- Custom 144 foil-stamp
- Block M tongue label
- Block M debossed on heel
- Blue leather and contrasting maize stitching
- Vibram tap sole for added durability
- Commemorative leather hangtag keychain
A limited number of boots are now available for purchase for $500 on wolverine.com.
