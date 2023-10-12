Michigan sophomore defensive lineman Mason Graham is sporting a new accessory on the field during games as he made his triumphant return to the field against Minnesota after a two-week hiatus due to an injury.

Graham will wear a club on his hand for the foreseeable future as he broke his hand during the game against Bowling Green.

He knew right away that something had happened once he came off the field.

"I came off the field and my hand was throbbing and I knew something was wrong,” Graham said. “Just went to the trainers and then shortly after the game, checked it out, checked up on it, and then took some X-rays and found out (it was a) broken thumb.”

Essentially playing one-handed, the club certainly didn't get in the way of his return, as he had a big performance during the victory over Minnesota.

He led the team with six tackles, including an impressive sack and two tackles for loss during the win.

If the club is an impediment, Graham certainly didn't let be one on Saturday as he is quickly learning to live with it.

"Obviously, I felt limited," Graham said. "But you’ve just got to do it. You got to do it, it is what it is. Just trying to get more comfortable every day in practice so I can be more comfortable in the games.

"Some people always come up to me are like, ‘Do you hit people with it?' I’m like, ‘I try not to, I just try to play as if I would have two hands still.’ Just not thinking about it so I could just play freely.”